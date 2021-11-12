Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 16.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.01%.
INUV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,134. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.82. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.
About Inuvo
See Also: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.