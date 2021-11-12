Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 16.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.01%.

INUV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,134. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.82. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

