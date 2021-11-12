Invesco Ltd. Acquires 39,856 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,856 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.68% of Ulta Beauty worth $129,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.09.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $395.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.83. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.62 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

