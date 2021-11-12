Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,680,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,745 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.74% of Ally Financial worth $133,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 39,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NYSE ALLY opened at $50.49 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.