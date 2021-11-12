Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,872 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.89% of EastGroup Properties worth $125,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 265,894 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 780.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after acquiring an additional 124,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,311,000 after acquiring an additional 123,763 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock opened at $201.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.93 and a 1 year high of $202.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.81.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.90.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

