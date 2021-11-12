Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,662,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.03% of PulteGroup worth $145,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in PulteGroup by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.90. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

