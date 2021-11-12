Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,541,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,028,038 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 5.18% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $130,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,602,000 after buying an additional 190,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,411,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,936,000 after purchasing an additional 143,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 254,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

RLJ stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.99. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The company’s revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.