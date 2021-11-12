Invesco Ltd. Buys 131,021 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,087,304 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,021 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 5.15% of Canadian Solar worth $138,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,822,633 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,727,000 after acquiring an additional 773,429 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,664,886 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,653,000 after purchasing an additional 746,850 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,801,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,801,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,792,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

