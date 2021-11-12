Invesco Ltd. Buys 146,602 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,602 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.81% of Celanese worth $136,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $170.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.07 and its 200 day moving average is $158.29. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

