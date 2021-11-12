Invesco Ltd. Buys 22,288 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.96% of FMC worth $133,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,689,000 after purchasing an additional 430,076 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in FMC by 8.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after buying an additional 461,236 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in FMC by 0.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,864,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,950,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FMC by 93.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,176,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,858,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FMC opened at $105.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

