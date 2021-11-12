Invesco Ltd. Buys 39,455 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,453,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,455 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.40% of Syneos Health worth $130,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,232,000 after buying an additional 1,804,565 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 327.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,546,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,843 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth $83,787,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,752,000 after purchasing an additional 776,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 33.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,205,000 after purchasing an additional 619,006 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $102.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.39 and a 1-year high of $103.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average of $89.06. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYNH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

