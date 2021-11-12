Invesco Ltd. Buys 89,135 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 89,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.82% of Olin worth $134,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Olin by 114,958.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Olin by 658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79,488 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 1,073.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 640,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 585,843 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,392,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 206,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

NYSE OLN opened at $61.94 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

In other news, Director W Anthony Will acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,191,167 shares of company stock valued at $159,676,391 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

