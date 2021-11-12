Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,953 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.60% of The Clorox worth $132,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,672,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 34.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after buying an additional 356,260 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $165.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.