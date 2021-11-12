Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,852,120 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 68,558 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 17.21% of Global Partners worth $151,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Global Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global Partners during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Global Partners during the second quarter worth $45,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLP shares. Barclays lowered shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

GLP stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $773.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.38. Global Partners LP has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Global Partners Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.