Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75,359 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.87% of Wix.com worth $142,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Wix.com by 50.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 7.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 215,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.81.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $189.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.12. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $171.37 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

