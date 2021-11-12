Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of PACCAR worth $137,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after buying an additional 160,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 522,529 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1,067.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 165,830 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $89.94 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.