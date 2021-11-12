Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,210,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 931,299 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.43% of Kimco Realty worth $129,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,813,000 after acquiring an additional 978,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,194,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,347,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,905 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,936,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,544 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

