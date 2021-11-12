Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,655 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.21% of Sunnova Energy International worth $135,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,703,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,127,000 after purchasing an additional 535,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,740 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.13. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,061,868 shares of company stock worth $250,310,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

