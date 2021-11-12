Invesco Ltd. Has $128.73 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,509,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $128,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

