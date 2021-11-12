Invesco Ltd. Has $137.62 Million Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,709,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.73% of SunPower worth $137,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 426,953 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in SunPower by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 479,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 373,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 129.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 235,305 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at $5,283,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,264,000 after acquiring an additional 112,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.06. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.