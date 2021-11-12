Invesco Ltd. Has $138.94 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,841 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.02% of Whirlpool worth $138,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $2,703,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 30.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 28.2% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in Whirlpool by 128.4% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $225.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.74. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.33 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

