Invesco Ltd. Has $139.86 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.15% of Airbnb worth $139,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $191.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.48 and its 200 day moving average is $155.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.45 billion and a PE ratio of -15.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,624,632 shares of company stock worth $258,538,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.81.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

