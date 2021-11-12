Invesco Ltd. Has $141.49 Million Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 180,296 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.07% of Vicor worth $141,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Vicor by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 4.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Vicor by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of VICR stock opened at $160.99 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $162.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $2,332,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $28,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,780,118 over the last ninety days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.