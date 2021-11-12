Invesco Ltd. Has $143.26 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,431,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.98% of Masco worth $143,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Masco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,600,000 after buying an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,724,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Masco by 2.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,215,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,442,000 after buying an additional 77,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Masco by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after buying an additional 223,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $64.58 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.27.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

