Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,176,074 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,642 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Halliburton worth $142,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 168.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,831 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Halliburton by 120,232.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,614 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Halliburton by 67.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,743 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 406.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $113,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Halliburton by 152.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,505 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

