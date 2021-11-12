Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,809 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Moderna worth $132,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $3,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,152,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,217,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total transaction of $3,496,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 391,250 shares of company stock worth $144,115,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $225.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.83 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

