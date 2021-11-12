Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097,531 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.96% of Discovery worth $149,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Discovery by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Discovery by 120,435.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth $18,467,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 1,489.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.23 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Discovery’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

