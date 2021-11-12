Invesco Ltd. Purchases 116,055 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,055 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.69% of Inari Medical worth $125,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 48.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Inari Medical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Inari Medical by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Inari Medical by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $92.06 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average of $87.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $2,736,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $653,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,900 shares of company stock worth $21,197,507. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.