Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 150.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,254,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153,623 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 6.14% of Danimer Scientific worth $131,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNMR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter worth $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 200.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNMR opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNMR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,100 in the last quarter.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

