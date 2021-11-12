Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 9.18% of The Children’s Place worth $125,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 38,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth about $465,000.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average of $88.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.25. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

PLCE has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.11.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.