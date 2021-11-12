Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,131,020 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,608,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,131,020 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 5.64% of Urban Edge Properties worth $126,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 91,671.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 56,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after purchasing an additional 311,070 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,736,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,163,000 after purchasing an additional 254,935 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,922,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

