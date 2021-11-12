Invesco Ltd. Sells 191,470 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,330,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191,470 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.03% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $129,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,292,000 after purchasing an additional 737,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,868,000 after purchasing an additional 661,283 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899,809 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,974,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,240,000 after purchasing an additional 575,371 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMH opened at $40.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMH. BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.34.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

