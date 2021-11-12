Invesco Ltd. Sells 213,929 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,933,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,929 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.19% of Darling Ingredients worth $130,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,320,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,156,000 after buying an additional 51,523 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $6,761,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 358,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,368,000 after acquiring an additional 61,301 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average is $72.28.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

