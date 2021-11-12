Invesco Ltd. Sells 475,901 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 475,901 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.18% of TopBuild worth $142,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 53,985.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 934.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after acquiring an additional 318,278 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 1,209.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 3.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TopBuild by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,883,000 after acquiring an additional 37,508 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $264.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.49 and its 200-day moving average is $212.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $160.77 and a 52 week high of $268.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.70.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

