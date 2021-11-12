Invesco Ltd. Sells 70,900 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,900 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.66% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $133,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $23,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,880,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $113,120,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,539,940 shares of company stock worth $1,245,172,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,209.20, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.99.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

