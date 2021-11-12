Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 440,002 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.11% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $135,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,319,000 after buying an additional 1,000,020 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $157,704,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after purchasing an additional 456,046 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after buying an additional 313,011 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,971,000 after buying an additional 278,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $159.21 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.17 and a 200-day moving average of $166.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.86.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

