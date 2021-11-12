Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Antofagasta (ANTO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Antofagasta (LON: ANTO):

11/11/2021 – Antofagasta had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Antofagasta had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Antofagasta had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Antofagasta had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Antofagasta had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/15/2021 – Antofagasta was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,150 ($15.02).

10/8/2021 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ANTO stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,488 ($19.44). 1,358,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,323. Antofagasta plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of £14.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,411.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,518.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is 0.71%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

