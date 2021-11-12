Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Brinker International (EAT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Brinker International (NYSE: EAT):

11/4/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $67.50 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $68.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $69.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $70.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $78.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Brinker have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, the company is benefiting from its ambitious expansion plans. It is gearing up for international expansion as well, especially in the faster growing emerging markets. Brinker is focused on driving traffic and revenues through a range of sales-building initiatives, including streamlining of menu innovation and advertising campaigns. Meanwhile, the company is witnessing pent up demand for dine-in experience on the back of ramped-up vaccination drive and easing of capacity restrictions. However, the company continues to anticipate some volatility ahead due to the uncertainty regarding the pandemic and economy. Notably, earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have moved down over the past 30 days, depicting analyst's concern regarding the stock growth potential.”

10/18/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/14/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

EAT stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.82. 9,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,624. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

Get Brinker International Inc alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.