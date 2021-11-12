Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LiveRamp (RAMP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP):

11/3/2021 – LiveRamp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

11/3/2021 – LiveRamp had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – LiveRamp had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – LiveRamp had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – LiveRamp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

10/20/2021 – LiveRamp was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

9/22/2021 – LiveRamp is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RAMP stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.75 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

