Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY)

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS: SCGLY):

  • 11/8/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating.
  • 11/8/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating.
  • 11/8/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating. They now have a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on the stock, up previously from €36.00 ($42.35).
  • 10/28/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating.
  • 10/18/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €23.00 ($27.06) to €25.00 ($29.41). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/18/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/4/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €34.00 ($40.00) to €35.00 ($41.18). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 9/14/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Shares of SCGLY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. 37,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,280. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

