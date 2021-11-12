Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS: VWDRY) in the last few weeks:
- 11/5/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/4/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 11/4/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 11/4/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/4/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. 335,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,229. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.