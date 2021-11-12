Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.07. Investview shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 1,228,812 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

About Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU)

InvestView, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research and technology. The company’s services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

