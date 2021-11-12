IQ.cash 1-Day Volume Hits $10,487.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. IQ.cash has a market cap of $111,358.64 and $10,487.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 66,276,629% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79306950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00071593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00072214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00098049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,615.58 or 0.07198507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,049.34 or 0.99891956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

