IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.74

IQE plc (LON:IQE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.74 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 49.85 ($0.65). IQE shares last traded at GBX 48.30 ($0.63), with a volume of 691,789 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IQE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of IQE to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £387.58 million and a PE ratio of -483.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

