IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Announces Earnings Results

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. IRIDEX updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IRIX traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.04. 215,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,883. The stock has a market cap of $127.29 million, a P/E ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.71.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

