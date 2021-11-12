Iridium (IRD) Price Tops $0.0436 on Exchanges

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $2,790.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Iridium has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Iridium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Iridium alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,991,159.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79310232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00072924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00072084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00098124 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,635.32 or 0.07229582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,124.55 or 1.00013401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 23,604,201 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Iridium is ird.cash

Buying and Selling Iridium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iridium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iridium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iridium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iridium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.