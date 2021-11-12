iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report earnings per share of ($0.88) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the lowest is ($0.99). iRobot posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 204.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS.

IRBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iRobot by 230.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRBT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,786. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.25. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.