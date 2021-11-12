IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up 3.1% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $358,783,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $303,481,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 114.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,585,000 after buying an additional 2,342,538 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,744 shares of company stock worth $10,223,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $73.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.40 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

