IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Invests $4.27 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,000. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 2.5% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $479.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

