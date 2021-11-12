iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $24,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.88 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $54.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48.

