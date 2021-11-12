iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Boosted by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,551,000 after purchasing an additional 870,948 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,235,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,026,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17.

